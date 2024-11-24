Blackout plan
How Styria stays prepared for blackouts
The "Styrian Blackout Plan" ensures that Styria is well prepared in the event of a power outage. With 111 recommended measures and practical tips for the population, a well thought-out concept is available that guarantees supply and safety - everything for a calm everyday life, even in an emergency.
The "Overall Styrian Blackout Plan" comprises 48 chapters and contains 111 recommended measures covering all relevant areas of public life. These include energy supply, communication, healthcare, drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, food supply, mobility and many other sectors. The aim is to strengthen Styria's resilience to a blackout and to promote personal responsibility among the population. In addition, submissions particularly relevant to the system and blackout were involved in the creation of the "Overall Styrian Blackout Plan", including fire departments, rescue organizations, Energie Steiermark, the Styrian military command, the Styrian police directorate, heating suppliers, transport companies and many more.
Maintaining communication networks
A central element of the plan is ensuring communication in the event of a crisis. To this end, a nationwide communication exercise was carried out on October 9, 2024, in which all 286 Styrian municipalities were involved. The exercise showed that communication between the state, district and municipal emergency response teams and the emergency organizations can be maintained even without electricity.
In order to still be able to provide information almost nationwide, the ORF regional studio and Antenne Steiermark have an emergency power supply and, together with the province of Styria, have prepared to broadcast news and official information via radio (Ö3, Radio Steiermark and Antenne Steiermark) during a blackout.
Personal precautions for a blackout
However, the best preparation for a blackout can only work optimally if the population is also prepared for such an emergency. This is why the "Overall Styrian Blackout Plan" calls on all Styrians to also prepare for the unlikely event of a prolonged, nationwide power outage so that they can provide for themselves in their own homes for several days To achieve this, the following points are recommended
- Stock up on emergency supplies: Provide food and drinking water for at least two weeks.
- Alternative light sources: Have batteries, flashlights or candles ready.
- Heating and cooking facilities: Check options without electricity, e.g. camping stove or emergency heating.
- Securing documents: Have important papers such as ID cards to hand.
- Emergency contacts: List telephone numbers of family, friends and emergency services.
- First aid supplies: A well-stocked first-aid kit is essential.
- Hygiene products: Make sure that the most important hygiene products are also sufficiently available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
