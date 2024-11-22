"Richard was a fan"
ORF confirmed: Simone Lugner becomes a “Dancing Star”
The "Krone" already reported it on Thursday, now the ORF has also confirmed it: Simone Lugner, like Eva Glawischnig, will be taking part in the new season of "Dancing Stars".
ORF also announced the remaining "Dancing Stars": Comedian Paulus Bohl, former tennis pro Stefan Koubek, presenter Heilwig Pfanzelter and influencer Anna Strigl are already looking forward to shaking a leg in the ORF ballroom in 2025.
"Richard always liked it too"
"Wow," was Simone Lugner's first reaction when she was asked if she would like to take part in "Dancing Stars". "'Dancing Stars' is something that Richard has always liked very much and where he would certainly have liked to be there too."
She already has a bit of dancing experience, Simone continued. But there was one problem: "I took a basic course twice, but that was a long time ago. My problem is that I always tend to take the lead - in that sense, I'm hoping to get a strong partner to take the lead."
"Shortness of breath and palpitations"
Eva Glawischnig's first reaction to the "Dancing Stars" request? "Shortness of breath and a racing heart - but of course I'm looking forward to this challenge, because dancing is basically about joy: for the audience as well as for the professionals and us participants."
How does the ex-politician and entrepreneur relate to dancing? "I'm starting from scratch and hoping for the so-called puppy protection. I play the piano and have musical hands, but incredibly unmusical feet - even our wedding waltz was a special experience for my husband."
Finally enough for "Dancing Stars"!
During his appearances on ORF programs, he "always joked about whether it would finally be enough for 'Dancing Stars' - and at some point it seemed to be," laughs Paulus Bohl (from Duo Dr. Bohl) about his participation in the popular ORF dance show. "I was really looking forward to it and I'm incredibly excited to see what it's like to stand in the endless expanse of the ballroom, which of course I've known since childhood."
Does the comedian have any dance experience? "Of course I went to dance school, as a 17-year-old good Viennese boy should, and then I just did casual bar side steps in clubs."
ORF recently announced Julia Cencig, Aaron Karl, Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker and Andi Wojta as the new "Dancing Stars" for 2025. The new season of the popular ORF show will be broadcast on ORF 1 next March.
