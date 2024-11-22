Vorteilswelt
Crazy back and forth

Icardi and Wanda have a war of the roses on video

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 06:50

After the renewed separation and the accusations of violence and theft made by Wanda Nara against her ex Mauro Icardi, the Galatasaray professional has now countered with a video that he shared on Instagram. 

0 Kommentare

A war of the roses that will probably never be settled ... The on-off spat between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara is entering the next round. After the two squabblers (allegedly) broke up for good in the summer, they have now taken their dispute to Instagram.

"What would you call this?"
"Even though my lawyers advise against it, I have to say it publicly to defend myself against all the accusations: She (Wanda, note) spent two hours in my house harassing me. What would you call that?" the Argentinian wrote on a video and photo he shared on his Instagram story. 

It didn't take long for the 37-year-old agent to reply, defending herself by saying she had only picked up clothes. 

The couple's marriage had been marked by scandals for years. For example, Icardi cheated on his (still) wife in 2021, and a few weeks later the goalscorer fired the 36-year-old's bodyguard after he confessed his love for her. What followed were numerous break-ups, public mud-slinging and insults. So far, there is no end in sight ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

