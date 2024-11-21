Davis Cup finals
Australia reach semi-finals after beating USA!
Australia is through to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga!
The team from Down Under defeated the USA 2:1 on Thursday, with Australian Olympic doubles champions Matthew Ebden/Jordan Thompson securing the decisive point with a 6:4-6:4 win over Tommy Paul/Ben Shelton. Captain Lleyton Hewitt's team thus advanced to the semi-finals of the traditional men's event for the third time in a row.
Australia finally got the upper hand in the doubles
The USA went into the duel between the two most successful nations in Davis Cup history as slight favorites. But Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Shelton 6:1, 4:6, 7:6(14) in the first singles match, fending off four match points in the process. World number four Taylor Fritz equalized the match with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur. Australia finally got the upper hand in the doubles.
Semi-final opponent is Italy
Australia's opponent in the semi-finals is the Italian team, the defending champions defeated Argentina 2:1 with difficulty, Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini won the decisive point in the doubles. Italy had fallen behind after Lorenzo Musetti lost 4:6, 1:6 to Francisco Cerundolo. Sinner then gave Sebastian Baez no chance and won 6:2,6:1. In the doubles, the world number one alongside Berrettini prevailed 6:4,7:5 against Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni.
