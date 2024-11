Austria beats Albania 99:63 in World Championship pre-qualifier

Landesberg top scorer for the team

Sylven Landesberg, who made his comeback in ÖBV dress after almost six years, scored 23 points and was his team's top scorer. Neo-Turkish legionnaire Luka Brajkovic contributed 19 points, while Erol Ersek scored twelve. The first round of World Cup pre-qualifying ends for Red-White-Red on February 22, 2025 with a home game against Albania.