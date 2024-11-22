Amazing parallels
Another mystery about a missing tiny house
A "Tiny House" that suddenly disappeared last week in Kirchbichl in Tyrol made the headlines. Apparently not an isolated case, as a German entrepreneur now claims.
Who steals a tiny house including a ten-ton terrace? And above all: how does something like this happen without anyone noticing? These questions were probably asked by many after just such a case caused a stir in Kirchbichl. As it turned out, an alleged buyer (45) from Bavaria had "kidnapped" the house after buying it a year ago but not having it delivered.
The case, which has become a criminal case and made many people smile, is now becoming increasingly mysterious! A German living in Tyrol (name known to the editors) is also said to have lost a tiny house that was parked on his property in Ellmau in a night and fog operation in September.
Tiny house advertised at polo event
"I then filed a criminal complaint with the police and civil proceedings are underway," the entrepreneur told the "Krone" newspaper. According to the Tyrolean by choice, he paid 200,000 euros for the chalet, which was advertised by a limited company based in Switzerland at a polo event in Reith near Kitzbühel. He withheld a further 50,000 euros due to a legal dispute "because the chalet did not have the expressly promised features".
Municipality prohibited the erection of Tiny House
The municipality of Ellmau had objected to the erection of the twelve-tonne and extremely luxuriously furnished wooden chalet with a length of 14 meters and a width of almost three meters due to the lack of a building permit and stopped the project; the provincial administrative court also confirmed the legal position of the municipality following an appeal by the buyer.
Are the two cases connected?
Is that why the company simply removed the house? "It was also raised in court that the trailer on which the chalet is mounted would have to be re-typed for the transportable chalet, but the expert consulted did not believe that this could be obtained," emphasizes the German, who even suspects that the house that disappeared in Kirchbichl and has now turned up in Bavaria could be the one he purchased. Are the two cases even connected? The investigation becomes exciting ...
