Another mystery about a missing tiny house

Are the two cases connected?

Is that why the company simply removed the house? "It was also raised in court that the trailer on which the chalet is mounted would have to be re-typed for the transportable chalet, but the expert consulted did not believe that this could be obtained," emphasizes the German, who even suspects that the house that disappeared in Kirchbichl and has now turned up in Bavaria could be the one he purchased. Are the two cases even connected? The investigation becomes exciting ...