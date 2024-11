Bought tickets and accompanied refugees on the train

In the autumn and winter of the previous year, the accused organized 39 train journeys for 158 refugees: He bought the tickets, accompanied the illegal entrants on the train and also provided some of them with an apartment in Linz. And he was caught for this in Hungary and sentenced to unconditional imprisonment: He also spent at least nine months in prison there. Now he has been given an additional twelve-month suspended sentence for the same offense in the Salzburg provincial court. "They took advantage of my situation," explained the Syrian father of three. He is referring to those behind a criminal trafficking organization.