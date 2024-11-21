How do you negotiate a new government?

"It is the last chance for a government without the FPÖ. But there must also be no contentious coalition and reforms are needed," says Heidi Glück. The Social Democrats have repeatedly taken on responsibility and have not always aroused enthusiasm. "The Social Democrats have also paid the price for this," says Joe Kalina, once also the SPÖ's managing director. The will of all three parties to work together is certainly there. However, they would all have to make concessions. "A joint agreement is difficult enough, but so are the external global political issues. We can learn something from the current government here," Lothar Lockl is convinced. There should just be no chopping and changing and constant bickering. "My recommendation is to concentrate on major priorities, but not to negotiate every detail. There will be ministerial responsibility later anyway."