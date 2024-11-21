Vorteilswelt
Zuckerl coalition:

How do you negotiate a new government?

21.11.2024 14:22

In the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv, communications experts Heidi Glück (ÖVP-affiliated), Joe Kalina (SPÖ) and Lothar Lockl (former election campaign strategist for Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen) discussed the issue.

After the elections, the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos are negotiating a possible first three-party coalition. But how will this work? What strategies are being pursued? Experienced experts from different camps discussed this with Rainer Nowak on krone.tv: Heidi Glück, who is close to the ÖVP, Joe Kalina from the SPÖ camp and Lothar Lockl, who also led an election campaign for Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

"It is the last chance for a government without the FPÖ. But there must also be no contentious coalition and reforms are needed," says Heidi Glück. The Social Democrats have repeatedly taken on responsibility and have not always aroused enthusiasm. "The Social Democrats have also paid the price for this," says Joe Kalina, once also the SPÖ's managing director. The will of all three parties to work together is certainly there. However, they would all have to make concessions. "A joint agreement is difficult enough, but so are the external global political issues. We can learn something from the current government here," Lothar Lockl is convinced. There should just be no chopping and changing and constant bickering. "My recommendation is to concentrate on major priorities, but not to negotiate every detail. There will be ministerial responsibility later anyway."

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Everyone agreed that personal closeness was particularly important. Glück says that, ideally, people like and trust each other - it's about a team that also lives this team spirit. "Because a lot of things have broken down in the past because of personal disputes. The central question is. Where should Austria go and how should it be in five years' time? To do this, you have to define the big things."

Watch the whole video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
