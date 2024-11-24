Horse therapy in need
“Every cent would ensure our survival!”
The therapy horses from the Reittreff Tullnerfeld association, which have already helped so many young people in crisis situations, now urgently need help themselves in order to be provided with what they need over the coming months.
For more than 15 years, the Reittreff Tullnerfeld association in the Lower Austrian municipality of Sieghartskirchen has been offering children and young people with severe disabilities a place where they can learn to deal with their personal challenges with courage and self-confidence. But the future is uncertain for the center for animal-assisted education!
Because with will, something always works
Founder Stephanie Distl knows from her own experience how important curative education work is. What it means to live with disabilities and still surpass yourself. In 2009, she followed her calling to give young people a special place to arrive, learn and blossom. With the help of her family, she worked hard to create today's farm in Lower Austria. Without state funding, they have overcome the hurdles of everyday life from the very beginning.
Intensive individual therapy as valuable development support
A highly committed multidisciplinary team of six therapists, educators and trainers, with the support of their 15 animal colleagues, regularly provide animal-assisted therapy and support for children, many of whom have multiple disabilities.
At this place, you learn what it means to be truly happy.
Pia, 14 Jahre alt
Tearing test in times of inflation
The constantly rising wave of inflation is also affecting the center and making it almost impossible to cover fixed costs. Savings are already being made wherever possible. They would have had to double the fees for riding lessons and therapy sessions for sick children and young people in order to maintain operations without financial loss. But that was and is out of the question for Stephanie Distl: "Families with children with disabilities in particular face enormous financial challenges. Visits to the doctor, important therapies, rehabilitation and many other aspects of daily life cost money. We want to relieve them of this burden, not add to it!"
Around 160 children and young people come to the non-profit association every week, which is mainly active in three areas. In addition to riding lessons and educational play riding for young children, they offer riding therapy for children with disabilities who are in social need or have had traumatic experiences. Using an unusual concept based on the latest scientific findings, children are supported and accompanied in intensive individual sessions - with considerable success.
Horses have no prejudices
In curative education work with children and young people, horses are seen as emotional openers, calming places and friends. They are always there, have no prejudices, provide security and stability. They help young people to find themselves, to become more skilled in motor skills, to develop more self-confidence and self-assurance. Stephanie Distl also takes enough time to find the right horse for each patient.
"I've always been a boundary-crosser who puts her heart and soul into her work. Because when we do it, we do it smart! Nevertheless, at the moment we are losing ground under our feet - the riding children, our horses and the entire club! Despite a great deal of voluntary work, we can no longer meet the financial challenges on our own and are urgently dependent on donations!"
Tullnerfeld riding club
- Please donate:
reittreff.at/donate
- Christmas campaign "Donate stars as a gift":
Reittreff Tullnerfeld
IBAN: AT95 3288 0000 0250 2490
- Therapy that works:reittreff.at
Wagendorf 9
3443 Sieghartskirchen in Lower Austria
Phone: 0650 814 20 88
E-mail: office@reittreff.at
Pony breed threatened with extinction successfully bred
The Reittreff ponies, "Kerry Bog" and the "Connemaras", which also originate from Ireland, are bred here and are reared and trained in-house. "Shorty", a foal born in April, is not only a sensation for the children! He belongs to the "Kerry Bog" pony breed, which is threatened with extinction. There are only around 400 of these animals left in the world. Stephanie Distl has been successfully breeding these rare Irish ponies since 2016. The needs of older horses and animals that are still in training are also taken into account on a daily basis.
Good animal care must continue to be provided, ongoing maintenance costs must be covered and vet bills must be paid. We have to raise 2,500 euros a month for hay alone. Every sponsorship, every penny, would ensure our survival!
Stephanie Distl, Verein Reittreff Tullnerfeld
Anyone who would like to see Stephanie Distl's life's work for themselves can do so at a pre-Christmas event on December 6 from 2.30 pm. At 5 p.m., St. Nicholas will also drop by and hand out his gifts to the children. You can read more about the program for young and old here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.