“Every cent would ensure our survival!”

Tearing test in times of inflation

The constantly rising wave of inflation is also affecting the center and making it almost impossible to cover fixed costs. Savings are already being made wherever possible. They would have had to double the fees for riding lessons and therapy sessions for sick children and young people in order to maintain operations without financial loss. But that was and is out of the question for Stephanie Distl: "Families with children with disabilities in particular face enormous financial challenges. Visits to the doctor, important therapies, rehabilitation and many other aspects of daily life cost money. We want to relieve them of this burden, not add to it!"