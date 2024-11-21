Vorteilswelt
Salomé Pradas

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 13:33

Following the storms of the century with 230 deaths, the Minister of the Interior and Justice in Spain, Salomé Pradas, has been dismissed. Immediately after the floods, she had openly admitted her ignorance regarding the existence of a warning system. However, the dismissal came without reproach.

Carlos Mazón, the president of the hardest-hit region of Valencia in the east of the country, announced that he would remove the minister responsible for emergencies from office. He praised Pradas' "great work" as minister and the 46-year-old's "political generosity".

The affected citizens had only received warning messages on their cell phones after 8 p.m., hours after countless streets had already turned into raging rivers. To make matters worse, Pradas later said that she only found out about the existence of the so-called Es Alert warning system for the population on the night of the storm.

Salomé Pradas
She was also heavily criticized for not taking appropriate measures on the evening of the storm on 29 October, despite the disaster situation that was already looming.

The heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding claimed at least 228 lives, according to the latest figures from the central government.
The heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding claimed at least 228 lives, according to the latest figures from the central government.
Letizia in the disaster area. She and her husband Felipe were pelted with mud and stones by the angry crowd shortly after the storms.
Letizia in the disaster area. She and her husband Felipe were pelted with mud and stones by the angry crowd shortly after the storms.
The disaster had caused a great deal of resentment due to the slow start of aid.
The disaster had caused a great deal of resentment due to the slow start of aid.
220 dead in Valencia alone
The heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding claimed at least 228 lives, according to the latest figures from the central government. 220 bodies were recovered in Valencia alone. Eight people died in the neighboring regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Eight people are still missing
In some places, there was as much rain in a few hours as there usually is in a whole year. The financial damage is estimated to be at least 9.3 billion euros.

