Vorarlberg residents are increasingly turning to securities

Advice needed

The attitudes and requirements of Vorarlberg residents differ greatly when it comes to alternative forms of investment: while 61% consider securities to be understandable, 39% consider them to be complex. As far as the level of knowledge is concerned, only around a quarter in Vorarlberg consider themselves to have "very good" or "good knowledge", while more than three quarters only have "average" to "insufficient knowledge". However, there is broad agreement on the need for investment advice: eight out of ten in Vorarlberg consider securities advice to be "absolutely" or "fairly necessary".