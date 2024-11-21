Stylish appearance
Princess Sofia shows off her beautiful baby bump
Princess Sofia looked radiantly beautiful at an appointment in the Stockholm Riksdag and showed off her baby bump beautifully.
On Wednesday, Princess Sofia attended a seminar on International Children's Rights Day at the Stockholm Riksdag, where she attracted everyone's attention. This was not only due to the 39-year-old's radiant smile, but also to her fantastic outfit.
Sofia shows off her baby bump
The wife of Prince Carl Philip opted for a bright red trouser suit, which she paired with a blouse in the same shade. But the real highlight was her baby bump, which she showed off beautifully with this look.
In September, Sofia and Carl Philip announced that they were expecting their fourth child. Since then, the princess had made very few appearances. So it was all the better that fans were finally able to take a look at her now quite impressive baby bump.
Because the day before, Sofia had already surprised everyone with a visit to Gränbyskolans elementary school in Uppsala, Sweden. And under the brown sweater, over which she had pulled a beige cape, the royal baby bump was more than clearly visible.
Sofia fights for children's rights
The Swedish royal family published pictures of the two events on Instagram on Wednesday and explained what the appointments were about: "The focus of yesterday's round table in Uppsala was on schools and the internet and what challenges and opportunities these areas present for the realization of children's rights."
She continued: "Today's seminar, which took place in the Riksdag House and was organized by Unicef and the Riksdag's UN network, was dedicated to a presentation and discussion of the Unicef report 'State of the World's Children'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
