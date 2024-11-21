Secret negotiations
Simone Lugner on the hook for “Dancing Stars”
As the "Krone" has learned, everything is top secret and negotiations are still in full swing at the moment. But if all else fails, Simone Lugner will be dancing in the ORF ballroom next spring, specifically in March 2025. The widow of the building tycoon, who died in August, is in negotiations for the next season of "Dancing Stars"!
Would Richard Lugner have liked that? Sometimes, even though he himself had turned down such an offer several times. But as the "Krone" found out, Simone Lugner was spotted on the ORF Küniglberg on Thursday morning. And it was to take part in the next season of "Dancing Stars".
Negotiations for "Dancing Stars"
The widow of the building tycoon, who died in August, is to negotiate the terms of her engagement there. Fees of between 15,000 and 50,000 euros are usual here - Barbara Karlich was once the empress of fees in this respect. She is said to have cashed in 90,000 euros at the time. However, it is unlikely that widow Simone will reach these heights.
Perhaps also because she is sitting at the same table as ORF Head of Entertainment Martin Gastinger. Gastinger is not only a consummate professional with the right instinct for this kind of casting, but also a tough negotiator when it comes to getting the best deal for the broadcaster.
ORF floor fills up
If an agreement is reached, it will certainly be entertaining and exciting for viewers. Because Simone Lugner will certainly attract a lot of attention. She will be joined on the stage by TV chef Andi Wojta, YouTuber Dr. Bohl, cabaret artist Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker and actors Aaron Karl and Julia Cencig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
