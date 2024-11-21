Vorteilswelt
"Crown" in the village

16-hour days keep this sacristan (85) fit

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 10:02

She is the good soul in the village: at the age of 85, Elisabeth Haimburger is still working every day as a sacristan and cook!

0 Kommentare

At the age of 16, she was already cooking for 100 guests, and even at 85 she is still hard at work: we're talking about Elisabeth Haimburger. The Kühnsdorf native has been the sacristan at St. Mark's Church in St. Marxen and St. Ägydius and Magdalen Church in Kühnsdorf for 33 years. She also cooks for Pastor Johann Skuk (91), who has been working for the church for more than 70 years (!). "I would probably be lost without Elisabeth. The food tastes really delicious. As sacristan, she is the soul who looks after everyone and everything. We are a well-coordinated team," praises the priest.

Reverend Johann Skuk (91) and his sacristan Elisabeth Haimburger (85): Both are as fit as ever and on duty every day!
Reverend Johann Skuk (91) and his sacristan Elisabeth Haimburger (85): Both are as fit as ever and on duty every day!
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
Elisabeth also accompanied the "Krone" on the site inspection in St. Marxen, where the church tower needs to be restored after the storm damage
Elisabeth also accompanied the "Krone" on the site inspection in St. Marxen, where the church tower needs to be restored after the storm damage
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)

Elisabeth also accompanied the "Krone" on the site inspection in St. Marxen, where the church tower has to be restored after the storm damage. "That was a fateful day. When I saw the decapitated tower, all I could do was cry."

Cleaning, cooking, ironing and cooking for the church
The sacristan is still on duty every day. "Three churches have to be kept clean. The chasuble also has to be washed and ironed." Then there are the preparations for masses and the like: "I'm constantly on the move. The priest's meal is on the table at 11.45 a.m. on the dot."

The woman from Kühnsdorf - a widow for 35 years - is the mother of two daughters and has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: "Family is the greatest asset." After a 16-hour day, the herb expert relaxes by reading and doing crossword puzzles. She is not thinking of quitting.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
