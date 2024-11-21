"Crown" in the village
16-hour days keep this sacristan (85) fit
She is the good soul in the village: at the age of 85, Elisabeth Haimburger is still working every day as a sacristan and cook!
At the age of 16, she was already cooking for 100 guests, and even at 85 she is still hard at work: we're talking about Elisabeth Haimburger. The Kühnsdorf native has been the sacristan at St. Mark's Church in St. Marxen and St. Ägydius and Magdalen Church in Kühnsdorf for 33 years. She also cooks for Pastor Johann Skuk (91), who has been working for the church for more than 70 years (!). "I would probably be lost without Elisabeth. The food tastes really delicious. As sacristan, she is the soul who looks after everyone and everything. We are a well-coordinated team," praises the priest.
Elisabeth also accompanied the "Krone" on the site inspection in St. Marxen, where the church tower has to be restored after the storm damage. "That was a fateful day. When I saw the decapitated tower, all I could do was cry."
Cleaning, cooking, ironing and cooking for the church
The sacristan is still on duty every day. "Three churches have to be kept clean. The chasuble also has to be washed and ironed." Then there are the preparations for masses and the like: "I'm constantly on the move. The priest's meal is on the table at 11.45 a.m. on the dot."
The woman from Kühnsdorf - a widow for 35 years - is the mother of two daughters and has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: "Family is the greatest asset." After a 16-hour day, the herb expert relaxes by reading and doing crossword puzzles. She is not thinking of quitting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.