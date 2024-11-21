16-hour days keep this sacristan (85) fit

At the age of 16, she was already cooking for 100 guests, and even at 85 she is still hard at work: we're talking about Elisabeth Haimburger. The Kühnsdorf native has been the sacristan at St. Mark's Church in St. Marxen and St. Ägydius and Magdalen Church in Kühnsdorf for 33 years. She also cooks for Pastor Johann Skuk (91), who has been working for the church for more than 70 years (!). "I would probably be lost without Elisabeth. The food tastes really delicious. As sacristan, she is the soul who looks after everyone and everything. We are a well-coordinated team," praises the priest.