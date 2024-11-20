From the state parliament
Little new in the west, but a lot of old
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and his new coalition partner Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) expressed their satisfaction with the government program at the first regular session of the state parliament. The club leaders were less enthusiastic and spoke of a lack of ambition.
In his government statement in the Vorarlberg state parliament, Governor Markus Wallner spoke of difficult framework conditions and challenging times. In these times, issues such as demographic change, digitalization and artificial intelligence as well as climate change must be tackled with confidence. The words of state were followed by an overview of the points agreed in the black-blue government program.
There will be no interventions in the national green zone. Mobility will be less about ideology and more about solutions.
Markus Wallner, Landeshauptmann, ÖVP
As far as the business location is concerned, a skilled labor offensive is to be launched. There will also be a new position in the Landhaus for reducing bureaucracy. There was a clear commitment to the Lake Constance expressway (S18) and the Feldkirch city tunnel - but also to the simultaneous expansion of local public transport. At the same time, there was a small side blow in the direction of the former government partner. "The issue of mobility should be less about ideology and more about solutions," Wallner announced.
After representatives of the Chamber of Commerce suggested at the beginning of the black-blue coalition negotiations that the state green zone should be converted into a demand zone, the Greens were particularly upset. On this point, Wallner let it be known that there would be no "ill-considered interventions in the provincial green zone" in future either. Energy autonomy and measures for climate and flood protection were also not up for debate.
After ten years in opposition, I understand if there is criticism. We shouldn't be banging our heads against each other on key issues.
Christof Bitschi, Landesstatthalter, FPÖ
There was a lot of discussion during the election campaign about affordable housing. The aim here is to maintain or implement the projects that have been initiated - attractive housing subsidies, projects such as Wohnen 550 and the increased housing benefit. "Anyone who has a better idea - we are open. There is no ideology," Wallner stated. He emphasized better support for families, the further expansion of childcare, the development of a new hospital plan from 2025 and maintaining the line on integration. Wallner referred to the "Vorarlberg Code", saying that the first step was to learn the language, then it was important to accept the local values and get involved. With a new coalition partner, the long-announced sanction options could also be implemented in the future. "This line will be implemented 1:1 throughout Austria," said the Governor.
The government is very young, but the government program looks quite old. It would fit into the period from 1984 to 1989.
Daniel Zadra, Klubobmann der Grünen
The new government partner Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) had little choice but to repeat Wallner's words. Regarding his change after ten years in opposition, he said: "I understand that there is criticism. We shouldn't continue to bang our heads against each other on key issues."
Harsh criticism from the opposition
Former provincial councillor Daniel Zadra spoke in a new capacity - namely as club chairman of the Greens. He called the government program outdated and unambitious. "It does not meet the challenges of our time," he said.
The future is not recognizable in the government programme of the ÖVP and FPÖ. It is not clear to me where this should take place.
Claudia Gamon, Klubobfrau der NEOS
Like him, Claudia Gamon (NEOS) was of the opinion that the ÖVP and FPÖ should perhaps have taken a little more time for the program. In her first speech in Vorarlberg's state parliament, the former MEP noted the "unambitious start" of the new government and discovered "a certain inertia" in the ÖVP.
I see vague promises in the government program, but no solutions. These would be needed above all for affordable housing
Mario Leiter, Klubobmann der SPÖ
SPÖ parliamentary group leader Mario Leiter - who was also speaking in parliament for the first time - saw vague promises in the program, but no solutions. These would be needed above all for affordable housing. However, the central message appears to be "carry on as before".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
