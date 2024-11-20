Little new in the west, but a lot of old

There was a lot of discussion during the election campaign about affordable housing. The aim here is to maintain or implement the projects that have been initiated - attractive housing subsidies, projects such as Wohnen 550 and the increased housing benefit. "Anyone who has a better idea - we are open. There is no ideology," Wallner stated. He emphasized better support for families, the further expansion of childcare, the development of a new hospital plan from 2025 and maintaining the line on integration. Wallner referred to the "Vorarlberg Code", saying that the first step was to learn the language, then it was important to accept the local values and get involved. With a new coalition partner, the long-announced sanction options could also be implemented in the future. "This line will be implemented 1:1 throughout Austria," said the Governor.