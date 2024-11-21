Support from the state
Price hike for electricity: AK calls for new rules
Energy costs threaten to rise sharply again next year. The Tyrolean Chamber of Labor believes that grid fees are unevenly distributed. Households fare very badly in comparison. Together with the state, the AK is insisting on new rules.
The coming year will once again bring a burden on households in terms of energy costs. There are several reasons for this: On the one hand, the electricity price brake and supplementary electricity cost subsidy are expiring, and on the other hand, the usage fees for the energy grid are rising.
According to the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK), the revival of the flat-rate renewable energy subsidy and the renewable energy subsidy contribution as well as the increase in the electricity levy will have an even greater impact.
Private households particularly burdened
In view of these bleak prospects, AK boss Erwin Zangerl and provincial governor Anton Mattle are insisting on relief measures from the federal government. Specifically, Zangerl is calling for the continuation of the grid cost subsidy for low-income households, among other things.
"A reliable and effective relief measure," says Zangerl. The grid costs must also be distributed fairly. "Private households pay a lot in relation to their consumption," the AK calculates.
What energy producers and customers pay
According to AK, energy producers themselves only bear 6 percent of the electricity grid costs, the rest is borne by consumers. In turn, 43 percent of the costs are paid by private households, even though they are only responsible for around a quarter of electricity consumption.
Mattle would like to push for a fair distribution of grid fees at the upcoming provincial governors' conference. The current regulations need to be questioned. "Grid infrastructure is essential, but the costs must not be borne by the citizens," is Mattle's demand.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.