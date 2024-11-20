Robot has three arms

The robot is a sensation in pediatric surgery and is set to usher in a new pioneering era: It is the first to be approved for young patients (from 12 months), works with three robotic arms, has its Austrian premiere in Graz - and there are currently only twelve of them in the world. It comes with a hefty price tag: the high-tech device, which costs 1.5 million euros a month to rent, refines the surgeon's hand even further, as Holger Till, Head of Pediatric Surgery, explains. Wounds would be smaller, healing processes faster, "we can control movements better," says Vanessa Wolfschluckner, a paediatric surgeon who specializes in the robot.