Noemi was the first
She is already hopping, jumping and doing gymnastics again, completely without pain: only tiny scars bear witness to a hernia operation performed on a child at Graz University Hospital with the help of a robot. The first high-tech device that is also approved for small patients. There are currently only twelve worldwide.
Noemi is ten, an adorable little girl who is an ace at rhythmic gymnastics - but was thrown off course at short notice by a hernia. This is the first time that a robot has been used on this little patient at the pediatric surgery department in Graz. "We weren't enthusiastic about the idea at first," explains the mother. "We were worried that we would be a bit of guinea pigs."
But mom and daughter, who are present at the robot's presentation, are completely satisfied with the result. "We were able to go home the day after the operation." And four weeks later, the little girl is in top shape. "I'm already jumping around again." Her schoolmates would have been less than impressed by the use of the robot. "But they carried my school bag," laughs Noemi.
Robot has three arms
The robot is a sensation in pediatric surgery and is set to usher in a new pioneering era: It is the first to be approved for young patients (from 12 months), works with three robotic arms, has its Austrian premiere in Graz - and there are currently only twelve of them in the world. It comes with a hefty price tag: the high-tech device, which costs 1.5 million euros a month to rent, refines the surgeon's hand even further, as Holger Till, Head of Pediatric Surgery, explains. Wounds would be smaller, healing processes faster, "we can control movements better," says Vanessa Wolfschluckner, a paediatric surgeon who specializes in the robot.
Two teams have specialized
50 to 100 of the 4300 pediatric surgical procedures a year could be performed with this robotic aid; more is not (yet) possible due to the personnel capacities - two teams are currently trained for this. Operations in and around the abdomen, such as hernias, appendicitis, reflux, etc., are possible.
Launched
Incidentally, Prof. Till and his team had a really nice surprise for Noemi: because she was the first, the robot was named "Noemi". "I think it's great," beamed the little girl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.