Retail contract

Works councils threaten disruption on Black Friday

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 15:02

The collective bargaining negotiations for around 430,000 retail employees enter their fourth round on Thursday. If no agreement is reached, there will be disruptions on Black Friday in a week's time, the works council has announced.

Saturday, November 30, will also be affected. "Let us surprise you", said Martin Müllauer, chairman of the GPA trade division, in Vienna on Wednesday. The GPA union is demanding a settlement above the rolling inflation rate of 3.8 percent. "If you want employees to spend more money again, they need the certainty that their real income will increase."

Convergence on apprentices' pay
So far, the negotiators have only come closer in terms of apprentices' pay. These are to rise from the current level of 880 to 1,000 euros in the first year of the apprenticeship. Around 15,000 apprentices work in the retail sector throughout Austria.

If you want employees to spend more money again, they need the certainty that their real income will increase.

Martin Müllauer von der GPA

For other employees, employers have so far offered a salary increase of 3.1 percent for 2025 and half a percent above inflation for 2026 - but only if the relevant inflation rate is below two percent by then. The union rejects this, saying the offer presented is too low. All forecasts predict an inflation rate of well over two percent for the coming year.

They want an increase of 4.3 percent for the coming year. There should also be more time off after a few years of service. One point this time is also the payment of the first one and a half hours of overtime per day. Until now, this overtime has been free of extra pay.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

