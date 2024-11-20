Retail contract
Works councils threaten disruption on Black Friday
The collective bargaining negotiations for around 430,000 retail employees enter their fourth round on Thursday. If no agreement is reached, there will be disruptions on Black Friday in a week's time, the works council has announced.
Saturday, November 30, will also be affected. "Let us surprise you", said Martin Müllauer, chairman of the GPA trade division, in Vienna on Wednesday. The GPA union is demanding a settlement above the rolling inflation rate of 3.8 percent. "If you want employees to spend more money again, they need the certainty that their real income will increase."
Convergence on apprentices' pay
So far, the negotiators have only come closer in terms of apprentices' pay. These are to rise from the current level of 880 to 1,000 euros in the first year of the apprenticeship. Around 15,000 apprentices work in the retail sector throughout Austria.
If you want employees to spend more money again, they need the certainty that their real income will increase.
Martin Müllauer von der GPA
For other employees, employers have so far offered a salary increase of 3.1 percent for 2025 and half a percent above inflation for 2026 - but only if the relevant inflation rate is below two percent by then. The union rejects this, saying the offer presented is too low. All forecasts predict an inflation rate of well over two percent for the coming year.
They want an increase of 4.3 percent for the coming year. There should also be more time off after a few years of service. One point this time is also the payment of the first one and a half hours of overtime per day. Until now, this overtime has been free of extra pay.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.