Funeral service for singer

Friends & family pay their last respects to Liam Payne

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 13:56

Around a month after the tragic death of Liam Payne, friends and family will pay their last respects to the singer in London on Wednesday. The One Direction star will be laid to rest in a private ceremony near London.

0 Kommentare


The first mourners gathered outside the church in the early afternoon. It was not announced where exactly the funeral service would take place. It was only said that it would be held in the "Home Counties", which are the counties surrounding London.

One Direction mourn Payne's death
Harry Styles was the first One Direction member to arrive, followed shortly afterwards by Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The musicians' grief was written all over their faces at what was probably the hardest gant of their careers.

Harry Styles (Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)
Harry Styles
(Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)
Zayn Malik (Bild: picturedesk.com/Toby Melville / REUTERS)
Zayn Malik
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Toby Melville / REUTERS)
Louis Tomlinson (Bild: APA/Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Louis Tomlinson
(Bild: APA/Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Niall Horan (Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)
Niall Horan
(Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)

In a joint statement shortly after the tragic death of Liam Payne, the band mourned the loss of their friend: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam's death. In time, and when everyone is able, there will be more to say. But for now, we need time to mourn and come to terms with the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly."

Numerous prominent mourners
But other celebrities also came to say goodbye to Liam Payne - including Liz Hurley's son Damian, who was accompanied by Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, as well as comedian James Corden and "X Factor" judge Simon Cowell and singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

+1
Fotos

The former members of girl group Girls Aloud, had come to support their former bandmate Cheryl Cole in this difficult moment. Cole and Payne were together from 2016 to 2018. Their relationship produced their son Bear.

Payne's coffin was finally brought to the church where the funeral service was held in a white carriage pulled by two white horses. The singer's coffin was decorated with numerous white roses.

Liam Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a white carriage drawn by two white horses. (Bild: APA/Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Liam Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a white carriage drawn by two white horses.
(Bild: APA/Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Liam Payne's coffin was decorated with white roses. (Bild: APA/Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Liam Payne's coffin was decorated with white roses.
(Bild: APA/Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
The funeral service takes place in this church in the London area. (Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)
The funeral service takes place in this church in the London area.
(Bild: APA/AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)

Died in fall from balcony
The former singer of the boy band One Direction fell from the balcony of a hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires in mid-October and died. He was only 31 years old. Payne's death caused great sadness among his fans all over the world.

According to Argentinian investigators, the pop star's tragic death was an accident.

According to the public prosecutor's office, Payne may have been going through a crisis due to the consumption of drugs and alcohol. The musician had not reflexively tried to protect himself, the investigators had previously stated. It can therefore be assumed that he was partially or completely unconscious when he fell.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
