Finance Minister Mayr wants to perform his duties with humility

Babler called for taxes on assets

The fact that savings had to be made was to some extent beyond discussion in the National Council on Wednesday. The how, however, remained controversial. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler spoke out against "additional savings", saying that taxes were needed for the wealthy. "Broader shoulders should bear more than weaker ones." Kogler, on the other hand, said that savings had to be made and faster than Babler might think. He would start with climate-damaging subsidies.