Is austerity coming?
Finance Minister Mayr wants to perform his duties with humility
Shortly after his inauguration, the new Finance Minister Gunter Mayr presented himself to the National Council. He promised to carry out his duties with humility and to concentrate "fully on the budgetary situation". "We should be below three percent by 2025," he said with regard to the deficit.
The EU Commission expects a deficit of 3.6 percent for this year and 3.7 percent for next year. A deficit procedure "must of course be averted", said Mayr. The former top civil servant promised to carry out his duties with humility and saw his appointment as an "expression of trust in the civil service".
The previous coalition was at pains on Wednesday to present its own work in a positive light. Austria was still among the best in Europe in terms of economic strength, said Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens). Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) referred to the difficult times the country had been through. Several crises had had to be overcome and the army had had to be rearmed.
Babler called for taxes on assets
The fact that savings had to be made was to some extent beyond discussion in the National Council on Wednesday. The how, however, remained controversial. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler spoke out against "additional savings", saying that taxes were needed for the wealthy. "Broader shoulders should bear more than weaker ones." Kogler, on the other hand, said that savings had to be made and faster than Babler might think. He would start with climate-damaging subsidies.
"But something must also be done on the expenditure side," said NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. The situation is serious. "If you assess the government on the basis of the figures, there can only be a clear 'not enough'," criticized Freedom Party MP Georg Kaniak. Only with the FPÖ in government would the budget hold and an economic perspective emerge. After all, former Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) had left voluntarily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
