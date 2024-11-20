Auto Draft

"I didn't actually have anything to do with MMA, I didn't know anything about it," recalls the Graz native, who trains at Fundamental BJJ & Mixed Martial Arts in Styria, about his beginnings. His father originally introduced him to judo, as did his brothers, at home with ESV Sanjindo. This was followed by experiments such as ski jumping, until Elias came to the Fighters Academy almost by chance. "I liked it straight away. There are a lot of things to consider in MMA," emphasizes the trained roofer, who most recently studied nutrition, exercise and sport in Graz.