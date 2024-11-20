Auto Draft

After gold last year
Elias Erber from Bischofshofen has come a long way in mixed martial arts. The 22-year-old was crowned amateur world champion last year and narrowly missed out on defending his title this year with bronze. Next goal: to become a professional!
"I didn't actually have anything to do with MMA, I didn't know anything about it," recalls the Graz native, who trains at Fundamental BJJ & Mixed Martial Arts in Styria, about his beginnings. His father originally introduced him to judo, as did his brothers, at home with ESV Sanjindo. This was followed by experiments such as ski jumping, until Elias came to the Fighters Academy almost by chance. "I liked it straight away. There are a lot of things to consider in MMA," emphasizes the trained roofer, who most recently studied nutrition, exercise and sport in Graz.
Task grips as a specialty
Erber - nicknamed "No Time" ("because I never had time to go out or have a girlfriend") - has now completed 30 fights as an amateur. Not bad in a discipline that is not officially recognized in Austria. He won 25 of these fights, 14 of them prematurely. His specialty is submission holds. "As a judoka, I've been able to bring a lot to the table," says the featherweight.
Award for best athlete of the year
Missing out on defending his title in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, was a real disappointment for him. However, he was named the best MMA athlete of the year across all weight classes. "That's a special honor," says Erber. His further schedule: "I might still fight one amateur fight. Then I want to turn professional in April or May. The goal would then be to join a large organization within four years."
Not an easy undertaking: In MMA, the middle weight classes from featherweight (up to 65.8 kilos) to welterweight (77.1 kilos) are considered overcrowded, so it is correspondingly more difficult to move up quickly. As a professional, you largely depend on sponsors as well as fight promotions. "That's why I'm always on the lookout," reveals the man from Pongau. "Fortunately, my family supports me a lot and I've also been able to save up a bit professionally."
