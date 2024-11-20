Approval for controversial counting station wobbles

However, the state is now interfering: "The documents need to be completed. Only then can the authority make a decision and issue the notification." Taking into account the deadline for objections, the planned commissioning of the counting system on January 1, 2025 is therefore a long way off. In fact, the project is in doubt as the original operating license for the agricultural business has expired. The approval of a new tenant was rejected by the authorities. The counting station does not serve the original purpose of the property, namely the processing of organic food.