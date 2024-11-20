Not just a formality
Approval for controversial counting station wobbles
The approval hearing for the planned counting point for empty containers in Vorchdorf lasted over six hours. Local residents repeatedly voiced their concerns about the operation on the outskirts of the village. The province is now demanding further documentation from the operator. It seems unlikely that it will go into operation on January 1.
However, the approval process for the new counting point for plastic deposit bottles and drinks cans in Vorchdorf is unlikely to be a mere formality. As reported, the Ministry of the Environment has chosen the remote location and has already decided on an operator. The operator has even set up the counting system in the hall of a former farm without any notification.
However, the state is now interfering: "The documents need to be completed. Only then can the authority make a decision and issue the notification." Taking into account the deadline for objections, the planned commissioning of the counting system on January 1, 2025 is therefore a long way off. In fact, the project is in doubt as the original operating license for the agricultural business has expired. The approval of a new tenant was rejected by the authorities. The counting station does not serve the original purpose of the property, namely the processing of organic food.
Traffic is not an issue
As far as the issue of traffic is concerned, the state clarifies: "Objections to traffic pollution are not part of the project and are not examined in waste management procedures. As long as the traffic is on public roads, this access and exit traffic to and from the site of the facility applied for is not included in the assessment of eligibility for approval in the administrative procedure."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.