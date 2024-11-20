4-star hotel in Vienna
Linz hotelier couple conquers the Austrian capital
The "Bärenwelt" - so named because of the parent hotel "Schwarzer Bär" - continues to grow: after the "Exel" in Amstetten, the Linz hotelier couple Lisa Sigl and Michael Nell are now venturing into the Austrian capital and expanding their portfolio with the "Boltzmann" in Vienna's ninth district.
As reported, the power couple only took over the Exel in Amstetten, a four-star hotel with 100 beds and 22 employees, in June.
In addition to their flagship hotel, the 4* Hotel Schwarzer Bär in Herrenstraße, which Lisa Sigl and Michael Nell are already the third generation to run, as well as the low-budget Mama Muh on Graben, the sustainably managed Bee Green in Hanuschstraße and the design hotel Art-Inn in Museumstraße.
"We dare to do this"
Now they have pulled off another coup. The two have conquered the Austrian capital and rented the Hotel Boltzmann in Vienna's ninth district. "After we already dared to expand to Amstetten this year, the opportunity with Vienna has now arisen spontaneously, which we definitely want to take advantage of. We have the confidence to do it," says Lisa Sigl, looking forward to the new challenge.
Just a few minutes' walk from the Ringstrasse
The Boltzmann is characterized by its quiet yet central location, just a few minutes' walk from the Ringstrasse and well-known sights such as the University of Vienna and City Hall. The hotel has 70 rooms and is aimed at both business travelers and tourists who want to explore Vienna. It is named after Ludwig Boltzmann, the renowned Viennese physicist and philosopher. His contributions to thermodynamics and statistical mechanics have shaped the city's scientific heritage.
New concept from 2026
The latter is also to be reflected in the new hotel concept that Sigl and Nell want to give the hotel. However, not immediately, as Sigl emphasizes: "We have already started minor modernization measures, such as replacing the software. Then the rooms will also get a new coat of paint. In the coming year, we want to take a look at the market before we finally launch our new concept in 2026."
