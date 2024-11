With this duo, all signs point to staying!

And yet: standing still means going backwards. That's why the 99ers are working feverishly behind the scenes. A hot topic is the vacant legionnaire position: "It's quite possible that something will happen here in the near future. We have a handful of players in mind. We think we're still missing a strong, solid defender," says sporting director Philipp Pinter. "However, many teams are currently looking for reinforcements. We are keeping our eyes open."