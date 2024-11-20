War in the Gaza Strip
Aid supplies are being “systematically” looted
The United Nations has expressed alarm at the "systematic" looting of aid supplies in the Gaza Strip.
"Looting by armed groups has become the norm and must stop immediately. They are hampering life-saving relief efforts and further endangering the lives of our staff," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Tuesday. According to several aid workers, at least half of all aid shipments entering the Gaza Strip are looted.
The Hamas-led Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip declared on Monday that security forces, together with members of local family clans, had killed at least 20 people while looting aid supplies from the UN World Food Program (WFP). Of a total of 109 trucks, 98 were lost, said a representative of the Palestinian relief organization UNRWA.
Hamas declares war on looters
The European hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip said that the bodies of 15 people had been brought in after the security forces were deployed. The Hamas ministry declared that the operation was "not the last" and marked the "beginning of a broad security campaign" directed against anyone "involved in the looting of aid trucks".
