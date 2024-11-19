Fir tree felled for Pope under police protection

Vatican defends itself

The Vatican defended itself against the accusation that it had sacrificed the life of a two-century-old fir tree for the sake of Christmas tradition. The tree was chosen in an "ecologically responsible manner", the Governorate, the administration of the Holy See, said on Tuesday. The fir comes from a forest in Trentino that is managed "according to the strictest ecological criteria". The annual growth of the Ledro forest is certified at 8260 cubic meters. The felled fir is one of the trees that would have to be cut down anyway for the proper management of the forest, the Vatican said in its statement.