"Your body, my choice"
Misogyny: Trump fans celebrate new battle cry
"Your body, my choice" ("Your body, my choice"): A sexist and misogynistic slogan by far-right influencer Nick Fuentes and other Trump supporters is heating up tempers on the internet. Those affected have already responded to the threats and harassment.
Nicholas Fuentes (26) is an influencer, far-right extremist and known for misogynistic and anti-Semitic statements. The 26-year-old was blocked on many social platforms because he had violated the ban on hate speech.
He repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler, spoke out in favor of a "rule of the Catholic Taliban" in America and against abortion rights. In 2022, Fuentes was invited to a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Anti-women's movement gains momentum since Trump victory
On election night, he wrote on X: "Your body, my choice. For ever" - your body, my choice. Forever. Fuentes plays a central role in a misogynist movement that has gained momentum since Trump's election victory.
Power over women
The phrase is a reversal of the slogan "My body, my choice". Since the 1960s, this has stood for female self-determination and the right to abortion. Fuentes' version twists it into the opposite: he suggests that with Trump's election victory, men now have the real power over women and thus openly threatens them with violence.
In the days following the election, rape fantasies were openly spread on social media in connection with the quote. Influencer Jon Miller wrote about the sex strikes announced by women: "As if you had a choice."
Rape fantasies
The new slogan was quickly picked up by Trump supporters and was reflected in numerous online discussions. On TikTok, women reported that users were commenting en masse "Your body, my choice" under their posts. One content creator explained that she had to delete a video because she had been threatened. Several men had made comments saying they could hardly wait until she was raped.
In a forum on Reddit, a user wrote that she had reported one of the many comments to TikTok. However, it was left up and the report was not flagged as a violation.
The slogan is also doing the rounds offline - it seems to have found its way into US schools in particular to harass and provoke girls. Young girls and parents share online the harassment they have suffered offline.
The slogan has also arrived in Austria
It has now also arrived in Vienna. PULS24 information director Corinna Milborn reported on Instagram about an incident in a Vienna subway train. There, a 12-year-old boy told a classmate: "Your body, my choice."
According to Milborn, there is a "global wave of misogyny and contempt for women sweeping across the globe".
Fuentes' address published
However, women in the USA did not remain inactive in the face of the slogan. Social media users promptly published the home address of slogan creator Fuentes. The practice is called "doxxing", with users writing "your house, my choice".
Women also leave reviews for Fuentes' house on Google Maps. It says something like: "His body, our choice" or "FAFO Place". The abbreviation stands for "Fucked Around, Found Out" and means that someone behaved provocatively and has now picked up the bill for it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
