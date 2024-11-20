Many sufferers
How to find your way out of depression
No one is immune to depression. One stroke of fate can be enough. Now, in the darker months of the year, even more people are slipping into it. Psychiatrist Chriostoph Ebner knows what to do.
The days in Styria are dull and gloomy, the sun has to fight its way through thick clouds of fog in many places to fill us with its soothing light and warmth for at least a few hours. The danger of falling into depression is omnipresent. But light always helps us to deal with strokes of fate more easily. Accordingly, the chance of falling ill during the darker months of the year is increased.
Distinguishing depression from moodiness
But what actually is depression? "Depression is a mental illness, but you have to distinguish it from mood problems," says Graz-based psychiatrist Christoph Ebner. "People who suffer from depression withdraw completely, wake up in the night drenched in sweat and immediately start brooding. In the morning, they are unable to start the day. And their depression also manifests itself physically in the form of stomach aches, headaches or other flu-like symptoms."
According to the doctor, depression develops in different ways. People normally recover from mood problems on their own. Depression, on the other hand, is considered an illness and can develop after a stroke of fate, for example when someone close to you dies or you lose a job you love. Ebner: "Suffering and mourning a loss is, of course, completely normal. But plunging into deep grief that you can't get out of is not. Then there is a need for action!"
What is depression?
25 percent of all Austrians suffer from depression at some point in their lives
Depression is a mental illness with an urgent need for treatment
It can manifest itself differently in men and women , with women being more likely to seek treatment than men.
Common symptoms include deep sadness, loss of interest, social withdrawal, irritability, complete exhaustion, sleep disorders, flu symptoms, concentration problems, shortness of breath, palpitations, and even delusional and suicidal thoughts
But people with other underlying illnesses can also fall into depression. Diabetes patients, for example, suffer more frequently, as do people with chronic pain. "Pain as a constant companion can be incredibly stressful. However, the reverse is also possible: the pain can even be exacerbated if depressive symptoms are already present."
Pain as a constant companion can be incredibly distressing. However, the reverse is also possible: the pain can even be intensified if depressive symptoms are already present.
Dr. Christoph Ebner
Patients who fear a depressive illness should first go to their GP. They will normally recognize the problem and refer them to a neurologist. However, not all sufferers are able or willing to seek help. This is where the environment is even more important. "The situation is naturally very stressful for everyone involved. If relatives fear that a family member or friend is suffering from depression, they can only try to be patient and encourage them to see a doctor," advises the specialist.
If depression is not treated, it can become chronic, with fatal consequences such as delusional thoughts or - in the worst case - suicide. If the illness is recognized in time, you can make a good recovery. But what can patients do themselves to support the treatment in order to get better? Ebner: "It's important to slowly resume social contacts. Enjoy exercise with moderation and purpose. But please do everything with moderation and purpose. Simply do what is good for you."
