How to find your way out of depression

25 percent of all Austrians suffer from depression at some point in their lives

Depression is a mental illness with an urgent need for treatment

It can manifest itself differently in men and women , with women being more likely to seek treatment than men.

Common symptoms include deep sadness, loss of interest, social withdrawal, irritability, complete exhaustion, sleep disorders, flu symptoms, concentration problems, shortness of breath, palpitations, and even delusional and suicidal thoughts