Karina Sarkissova
“Weight gain has a beautiful reason …”
Rumor has it! Prima ballerina Karina Sarkissova is once again providing plenty to talk about. After a long online break, the former "Dancing Stars" contestant is once again diligently posting insights from her life. But what immediately catches the eye of her fans are her visible curves. Is baby number three on the way?
After her exit from "Dancing Stars", prima ballerina Karina Sarkissova took a longer break online. For a few weeks now, however, the blonde has been busy sharing insights into her life again. Among other things, she is happily engaged again. Her new partner is said to be a wealthy partner of MMC Studios in Cologne. These studios are known for producing hit shows such as "Let's Dance", "Das Supertalent" and "Germany's Next Topmodel".
In addition to old and new photos, her followers notice one thing in particular: The 41-year-old has a much rounder shape and looks overjoyed. She comments on Instagram: "I hope you're all well. I'm doing great. I've got a bit of a cold, but I'm having the best time of my life. It's funny that people are worried about my weight, but there's a good reason for that. It's easy to guess".
Well then, let's take a guess: could baby number three really be on the way? The signs certainly speak for themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
