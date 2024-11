What Austrians are spending on Christmas this year

Four percent do not buy any presents

The market and opinion research institute IMAS surveyed 1031 over-16s in face-to-face interviews between October 16 and November 6. 15 percent plan to spend 100 to 199 euros, 17 percent 200 to 299 euros, 14 percent up to 399 euros and eight percent up to 499 euros. In the range between 500 and 999 euros, there are again more Christkindln - 17 percent of respondents - and between 1000 and 1999 euros, 7 percent. Four percent do not want to buy any Christmas presents at all.