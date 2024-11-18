Less well-being?
Refugees move more often than migrants
Refugees in Austria move more frequently than migrants who have come voluntarily. This is the conclusion of a new study by the Vienna Complexity Science Hub (CSH). Staying in one place for longer is important for several reasons.
Only then can people develop a bond with their place of residence and find their way around the neighborhood. This includes having doctors and schools in the area, said lead author Ola Ali. Every move is associated with financial and social costs. People who are already disadvantaged experience a change of residence as stressful "If we want to find out how well people are doing in Austria, we should therefore also take into account how stable their housing situation is."
The research team looked at all reported moves of 1.6 million people with non-Austrian citizenship who lived in Austria at least temporarily between November 2022 and November 2023. 17 percent were refugees, 83 percent migrants without Austrian citizenship.
Syrians before Ukrainians
There are differences depending on country of origin, age, gender, previous education and work experience. Syrian refugees changed their place of residence most frequently and 2.2 times more often than refugees from Ukraine. Migrants from Syria move only half as often as refugees from the same country, but still just as often as Ukrainian refugees.
The countries of origin are often accompanied by different legal statuses, which can affect the instability of the place of residence, said Ali. "A refugee from Ukraine, for example, is very likely to be granted the status of a displaced person in Austria, whereas a refugee from Syria is likely to be granted asylum or subsidiary protection." This status comes with certain benefits and obligations. For example, displaced persons do not have to live in a basic welfare facility first.
Men move more often
In terms of gender, the study showed that male refugees changed their place of residence almost twice as often as female refugees. Women would mainly come to Austria through family reunification. By this time, the men who arrived first have usually already made several moves.
The integration process is "difficult, long and very individual", according to the report. There can be considerable differences within each group.
