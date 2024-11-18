Help in the showdown
“That wasn’t fair!” Anger after the MotoGP final
After Pramac rider Jorge Martin's historic title, the air is thick in MotoGP. The fact that the Spaniard was supported by Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro in Barcelona caused anger for Enea Bastianini. "That wasn't fair," grumbled the Ducati rider.
Third place was enough for Jorge Martin to replace defending champion Francesco Bagnaia in the motorcycle world championship showdown in Barcelona on Sunday. The Italian won the solidarity Grand Prix near the Catalonian metropolis, which had stepped in after Valencia was canceled due to the disaster.
While the race for the top three was a quiet one, the action behind them was intense. "I lost a lot of time with Aleix today and it was impossible to achieve more than my result," complained Bastianini, who only finished seventh. A Bastianini attack was always followed by a counterattack from Espargaro. The latter proved to be a "bodyguard" for Martin, who was in third place ahead of the duo and battling for the world title.
"I'm not happy about what Aleix did, because it's not right for me," said Bastianini. "He rode the whole race just for Martin. Of course they are very close friends, but you can't do something like that on the track!"
"Unfortunately, he was three seconds behind me"
It was the last race for Espargaro, and the fifth-placed rider was not prepared to accept Bastianini's accusations. "Honestly, I don't think that's fair. I would have loved to have fought with Enea for fourth place, but unfortunately he was three seconds behind me," he said, unable to resist a side blow.
