German company delivers 4000 AI drones to Ukraine

Long range and high hit rate

According to Bild, the Helsing drones have software that makes them largely immune to jammers and similar measures. The drone can "stay on course even in adverse weather conditions or in bombed-out areas", the newspaper quoted an arms expert as saying. According to this, the drones can even fly to targets "if the radio link is disrupted". As a result, their hit rate is significantly higher than "with purely manually controlled combat drones".