Drunk driver overtakes police car – driving license gone

Drug driver and drink driver caught

The police also took several drug drivers off the road at the weekend. An Indian truck driver was caught in the Salzburg city area; he does not have a driver's license. Officers stopped two car drivers in Maishofen and Zell am See. They both tested positive for cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine. And: In Thalgau, a woman driving under the influence of alcohol (1.88 per mille) hit a kerb with her car. Despite a badly damaged tire, the woman continued her odyssey before the police stopped the car. She lost her driver's license.