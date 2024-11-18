Crowd of stars at the gala
Jennifer Lopez: Wow appearance in a transparent gown
Jennifer Lopez once again turned heads at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. But the other celebrities also made a glamorous appearance.
The Honorary Oscar Gala took place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening. The density of celebrities on the red carpet was correspondingly high, but Jennifer Lopez probably chose the most exciting look.
The singer and actress's semi-transparent gown with numerous glittering strands not only gave us a glimpse of what was to come, but also caused a veritable storm of flashbulbs on the red carpet. J.Lo completed the look with a silver clutch.
Elegant appearance with a baby bump
But the 55-year-old was by no means the only celebrity to shine on the red carpet. Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wrapped her baby bump in a body-hugging gown in maroon and created an eye-catching effect with gold accessories.
Nicole Kidman opted for a classic, off-the-shoulder gown in black with a glitter collar and plunging neckline.
White on trend
Demi Moore flashed her legs under her black, off-the-shoulder dress, while Margaret Qualley opted for a lace gown in white with glitter details.
Lily-Rose Depp and Kerry Washington also proved that white is just as exciting a glamorous color as classic black.
Fanning as an ice princess
Elle Fanning shone on the red carpet of the Governors Awards Gala in an ice princess look consisting of a transparent, mint-colored gown with glittering tendrils and a fur hem as well as a matching cape.
A trend color that Zoe Saldaña, who posed for the photographers with Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, and Saoirse Ronan also opted for.
German actress Leonie Benesch, who plays a leading role in the new thriller "September 5", showed off her shoulders in a gold-colored evening dress.
Angelina Jolie, who had brought her son Knox with her, also made a glamorous appearance in a gown in gold and creamy white.
Gala took place for the 15th time
The winners of the so-called Governors Awards had already been announced by the Film Academy in June. They include music mogul Quincy Jones, who died two weeks ago at the age of 91, as well as James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.
There is no competition for these trophies; instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors selects individuals who have made a special contribution to film and society. The Governors Awards Gala took place for the 15th time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
