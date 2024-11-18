Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Crowd of stars at the gala

Jennifer Lopez: Wow appearance in a transparent gown

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 11:45

Jennifer Lopez once again turned heads at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. But the other celebrities also made a glamorous appearance. 

0 Kommentare

The Honorary Oscar Gala took place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening. The density of celebrities on the red carpet was correspondingly high, but Jennifer Lopez probably chose the most exciting look.

The singer and actress's semi-transparent gown with numerous glittering strands not only gave us a glimpse of what was to come, but also caused a veritable storm of flashbulbs on the red carpet. J.Lo completed the look with a silver clutch.

Jennifer Lopez (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Jennifer Lopez
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

Elegant appearance with a baby bump
But the 55-year-old was by no means the only celebrity to shine on the red carpet. Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wrapped her baby bump in a body-hugging gown in maroon and created an eye-catching effect with gold accessories.

Nicole Kidman opted for a classic, off-the-shoulder gown in black with a glitter collar and plunging neckline. 

Jennifer Lawrence (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Jennifer Lawrence
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Nicole Kidman (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Nicole Kidman
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

White on trend
Demi Moore flashed her legs under her black, off-the-shoulder dress, while Margaret Qualley opted for a lace gown in white with glitter details. 

Lily-Rose Depp and Kerry Washington also proved that white is just as exciting a glamorous color as classic black.

Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore (Bild: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON)
Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore
(Bild: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON)
Lily-Rose Depp (Bild: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON)
Lily-Rose Depp
(Bild: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON)
Kerry Washington (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Kerry Washington
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

Fanning as an ice princess
Elle Fanning shone on the red carpet of the Governors Awards Gala in an ice princess look consisting of a transparent, mint-colored gown with glittering tendrils and a fur hem as well as a matching cape. 

A trend color that Zoe Saldaña, who posed for the photographers with Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, and Saoirse Ronan also opted for.

Elle Fanning (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Elle Fanning
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Saoirse Ronan (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Saoirse Ronan
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

German actress Leonie Benesch, who plays a leading role in the new thriller "September 5", showed off her shoulders in a gold-colored evening dress.

Angelina Jolie, who had brought her son Knox with her, also made a glamorous appearance in a gown in gold and creamy white.

Leonie Benesch (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff )
Leonie Benesch
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff )
Angelina Jolie and son Knox (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

Gala took place for the 15th time
The winners of the so-called Governors Awards had already been announced by the Film Academy in June. They include music mogul Quincy Jones, who died two weeks ago at the age of 91, as well as James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.

There is no competition for these trophies; instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors selects individuals who have made a special contribution to film and society. The Governors Awards Gala took place for the 15th time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf