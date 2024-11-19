Building communities of responsibility for every child

Ms. Grasser, the year is almost over - what has happened at Jugend am Werk this year in terms of child and youth welfare?

A central focus was on the further development of our locations and services. This includes mobile support services for families, but also residential services. For example, mobile assisted living (MOB) for young people aged 16 and over who can no longer live at home for various reasons. Jugend am Werk Steiermark rents apartments for this purpose, in which the young people live independently with the support of our mobile caregivers. We are now able to offer this service throughout Styria. In addition to implementing these child and youth welfare services, professional exchange is also important to us. As one of the largest social welfare providers in Styria, we not only take part in the debate - we also initiate it.