Red Bull Salzburg knocks Bolzano off the ICE top spot

KAC won 7:5 at Olimpija Ljubljana

In Innsbruck, Fehervar were dry as dust and efficient, while the "Sharks" missed their chances. The Hungarian visitors scored four times and moved past Bolzano (38) at the top of the league with 39 points. The fans in Ljubljana were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions, with the lead changing hands several times. Despite trailing twice, the KAC came off the ice as winners at Olimpija, with Johannes Bischofberger the match winner with three goals (3rd, 51st, 56th). The "Red Jackets" closed the gap to the fifth-placed Slovenians in sixth place with 27 points.