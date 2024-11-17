Ice Hockey League
Red Bull Salzburg knocks Bolzano off the ICE top spot
Red Bull Salzburg knocked HCB Südtirol off the top of the ICE Hockey League on Sunday!
The reigning champions defeated the team from Bolzano 6:3 in the 18th round. At the same time, Fehervar won 4:0 at HC Innsbruck, making the Hungarians the new league leaders. The KAC won 7:5 at Olimpija Ljubljana, while the Black Wings Linz beat Asiago at home by the same score.
The audience in Salzburg saw very different thirds. While the hosts took a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, the South Tyroleans responded with three goals in the middle period to equalize. The decision was made in the final period when Ryan Murphy put the "Bulls" back in front (51'). To top it off, Mario Huber (59) and Benjamin Nissner (60) scored two empty-net goals. The champions, who are now fourth with 29 points, thus also won their second duel of the season with Bolzano.
KAC won 7:5 at Olimpija Ljubljana
In Innsbruck, Fehervar were dry as dust and efficient, while the "Sharks" missed their chances. The Hungarian visitors scored four times and moved past Bolzano (38) at the top of the league with 39 points. The fans in Ljubljana were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions, with the lead changing hands several times. Despite trailing twice, the KAC came off the ice as winners at Olimpija, with Johannes Bischofberger the match winner with three goals (3rd, 51st, 56th). The "Red Jackets" closed the gap to the fifth-placed Slovenians in sixth place with 27 points.
There was also a high-scoring exchange of blows in Linz. The Black Wings were 5:1 ahead after 34 efficient minutes. However, the visitors from Asiago reduced the deficit to 4:5 within six minutes before the second intermission and the game threatened to tip over when the equalizer was scored in the final period. But Brian Lebler (58') and Ken Ograjensek (60') scored to give Linz their third win in a row since the international break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
