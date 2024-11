Arnautovic shakes his head: “It hurts a lot!”

Now in the play-off

The inevitable happened. Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin equalized in the 81st minute. "We completely dominated the game," said an annoyed Arnautovic. "It's bitter and it hurts a lot!" As runners-up in the group, they will now go on to the play-off for promotion to League A in March 2025. Their opponents will be a third-placed team from the top division, with the draw taking place on Friday.