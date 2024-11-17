Serious allegations
Sean Combs allegedly pressured witnesses from custody
Serious allegations against Sean Combs: Prosecutors accuse the rapper of trying to pressure witnesses and victims from custody.
It seems that Sean Combs is leaving no stone unturned to torpedo the investigation against him - even though he is actually behind bars until his trial in the spring.
Phone accounts used by fellow inmates
As reported by CNN and "Page Six" on appeal by the public prosecutor's office, "Diddy" systematically circumvented surveillance measures in custody in order to influence the proceedings against him.
For example, the 55-year-old is said to have used the phone accounts of at least eight fellow inmates to make phone calls unobserved. Combs allegedly paid his fellow inmates for the "friendship services" via app or payments into canteen accounts.
The rapper allegedly had other people added to his phone calls via his interlocutors in order to conceal the identity of these people. He also sent "hundreds of text messages" using an unauthorized system. Secret messages were sent to dozens of people, including those who were not on the rapper's authorized contact list.
Family published video at Combs' behest
Specifically, the prosecution says that Combs "orchestrated social media campaigns" from prison "to influence potential jurors", CNN quotes from the report.
According to the report, Combs' children posted a video on his birthday at the instruction of their father "showing them all coming together to celebrate the defendant's birthday".
Witnesses and victims put under pressure?
The prosecution also accuses Combs of intending to "anonymously publish information that he believes will help his defense in the case". It has not been revealed what this information is. However, the rapper is said to be pursuing the goal of "either silencing victims and witnesses or making statements that will help his defense".
With the new allegations, the public prosecutor's office is responding to a new application by Combs' lawyers for release on bail. The fallen music star had already lost two previous motions before the judges.
Trial to start in May
Combs has been in custody since mid-September. The rapper is accused by the public prosecutor's office in New York of sexual abuse and other sexual offences, organized crime and other offences. Combs pleaded not guilty. The trial is currently provisionally scheduled to begin in May.
There are also a number of civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. A law firm in Houston in the US state of Texas recently announced that they are representing 120 people with allegations against the rapper.
