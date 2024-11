“Thank you, Mikaela!” Touching gesture from Shiffrin

It was a very emotional race for Lucrezia Lorenzi on Saturday. Following the death of her sister Matilde Lorenzi, the Italian racer competed in the Levi slalom but missed the second run. Lorenzi was delighted that winner Mikaela Shiffrin wore a mourning bandage and didn't take it off on the podium: "Thank you for taking the bandage all the way to the top of the podium - just as Matilde would have liked!"