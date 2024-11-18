Next steps
Private “Med-Uni” Burgenland to start in 2028
After a feasibility study was positively evaluated, experts are currently being sought to prepare and implement the next step, the accreditation of the university. The first degree course in medicine is due to start in four years' time.
The founding of the Private Medical University of Burgenland (MUB) is moving forward. After the scholarship deal between Danube Private University (DPU) in Krems and Burgenland collapsed in spring, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has announced the foundation of a separate medical university. The hurdles for this undertaking are great.
Three key positions advertised for accreditation process
Before a private university can start, it needs the approval of the accreditation authority AQ Austria. Following the establishment of a steering committee and the positive assessment of the feasibility study, three top strategic positions are currently being advertised to prepare and implement the next step, i.e. the accreditation of the university.
Our aim is to train our doctors here in Burgenland in future in line with the health offensive
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
"The province is working together with Gesundheit Burgenland to focus on establishing the Private Medical University Burgenland. Our aim is to train our doctors here in the future in line with the health offensive," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. "Finalization should take place over the course of the coming year," explains Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland.
If everything goes according to plan, the first degree course in human medicine should start in the fall of 2028. A curriculum for dentistry is also planned. The training is to be future-oriented as well as practice-oriented and connected to tradition, it is said.
Innovative teaching methods and research
The institution aims to set new standards in medical education and research - with a clear focus on digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI).
Medical scholarships to bridge the gap until the start of the university
Until the start of its own medical university, the state is providing students from Burgenland with financial support amounting to 1,000 euros per month. In return, the students undertake to complete their specialist training in a Burgenland hospital and then work in Burgenland for five years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
