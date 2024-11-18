Presented in the state parliament
Tyrolean FPÖ leader: “Asylum code is a failure!”
The asylum code, which was discussed and presented in the Tyrolean state parliament last week, continues to cause resentment. Especially among the Blue Party under regional party leader Markus Abwerzger. The FPÖ motto is to cut social benefits instead of offering incentives.
Tyrolean FP chairman Markus Abwerzger does not have a good opinion of the so-called Tyrolean Asylum Code, which was presented by Tyrolean Provincial Governor Anton Mattle in the Tyrolean parliament last week. Under the motto "Asylum is not only a taking, but also a giving", asylum seekers are supposed to sign a pledge to attend German and values courses as well as to do charitable work, following the Vorarlberg model - the "Krone" reported.
This is an eyewash!
Markus Abwerzger
"Alibi code achieves nothing!"
For Abwerzger, however, the code is already a waste of money: "As long as even rejected asylum seekers receive social benefits in Austria and therefore also in Tyrol, this alibi code is of no use at all, it's window-dressing!" The Tyrolean FP boss also lists several EU countries as positive examples.
350,000 asylum applications since 2015
"While in countries such as France, Poland, Sweden and other EU states, rejected asylum seekers are stripped of all social benefits at the end of the asylum procedure, this is not practiced in Austria. This was recently confirmed by the Constitutional Service of the German Bundestag, which also criticized the fact that even Germany acts like Austria - and both countries are thus becoming the dream destination for asylum seekers or have been for a long time anyway!"
In conclusion, the FPÖ provincial party chairman recalls the figures: "Over 350,000 asylum applications have been submitted in Austria since 2015. In 2022 alone, Austria had around 108,000 applications, putting it in second place in the EU after Cyprus in terms of per capita numbers."
