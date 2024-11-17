"Heartbroken"
Simpson is said to be devastated after marriage break-up
The rumors about Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's marriage ending are intensifying. As an insider has now revealed, the actress and singer is said to be devastated.
"It wasn't an easy decision for her," an insider told Us Weekly about Simpson and Johnson's break-up.
"Incredibly difficult time" for Simpson
That's why the 44-year-old is currently going through an "incredibly difficult time", as the insider went on to explain: "Her heart is broken."
Another insider also revealed that Simpson and her husband are "currently living separately", but are also working on "managing a separation that doesn't affect their children's lives as much as possible". However, this will take time, as the two are currently "still working out a lot of things between themselves".
Wedding rings discarded
Rumors of a marriage crisis surfaced after Simpson showed up without a wedding ring months ago. Last week, Johnson was also seen in public without a wedding ring for the first time.
Fans also wanted to recognize a hint of a separation in a post by the singer and actress. Accompanying a series of Glamour photos, Simpson wrote, among other things, this mysterious hint: "This comeback is something very personal - it's an apology to myself for all the undeserved things I've just put up with."
Solo at school events
The last time the couple were seen together was in June. Back then, they attended daughter Birdie's (5) kindergarten graduation together.
The singer and the ex-football player also have daughter Maxwell (12) and son Ace (11) together. However, they have recently only appeared separately at school events.
"In previous years, Jess came to school events either solo or with Eric, but he never came alone. But now only Eric comes along," an insider blabbed. "As you can imagine, there are lots of rumors among the parents."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
