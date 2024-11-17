Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gazprom supply stop

Russian gas continued to flow to Austria on Sunday

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 13:54

The flow of gas from Russia to Austria at the Baumgarten hub in Lower Austria remained stable on Sunday. "The gas flow also appears to be stable today at the level that has fallen slightly since yesterday," writes E-Control expert Leo Lehr on X.

0 Kommentare

On Saturday, a good ten to 20 percent less gas arrived than usual in recent months. OMV will no longer be supplied with gas from Russia's Gazprom after the delivery stop on Saturday.

Russian gas flows to Baumgarten
According to the daily situation report from Austrian Gas Grid Management (AGGM), the "volume registrations from market participants for today again show only a slight import restriction in Baumgarten". The flow to Austria is currently reduced, but approximately the same volume is flowing to Slovakia via Ukraine as recently, Lehr added to APA.

"This means that the same gas is coming via the Ukraine route as last week. But apparently some of it is also staying in Slovakia," said Lehr. It is therefore obvious that Slovakian market participants will take over some of the OMV volumes.

The background to the Gazprom gas supply freeze to OMV is the ruling of an arbitration court, which awarded OMV 230 million euros in damages. OMV subsequently announced that it would cease payments to Gazprom in order to recover the millions awarded.

Rising network costs will increase prices in 2025
According to experts, Gazprom's move will not lead to a noticeable increase in prices for consumers in the coming months. However, due to the increase in network costs from 1 January 2025, costs for households are likely to rise.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf