Gazprom supply stop
Russian gas continued to flow to Austria on Sunday
The flow of gas from Russia to Austria at the Baumgarten hub in Lower Austria remained stable on Sunday. "The gas flow also appears to be stable today at the level that has fallen slightly since yesterday," writes E-Control expert Leo Lehr on X.
On Saturday, a good ten to 20 percent less gas arrived than usual in recent months. OMV will no longer be supplied with gas from Russia's Gazprom after the delivery stop on Saturday.
Russian gas flows to Baumgarten
According to the daily situation report from Austrian Gas Grid Management (AGGM), the "volume registrations from market participants for today again show only a slight import restriction in Baumgarten". The flow to Austria is currently reduced, but approximately the same volume is flowing to Slovakia via Ukraine as recently, Lehr added to APA.
"This means that the same gas is coming via the Ukraine route as last week. But apparently some of it is also staying in Slovakia," said Lehr. It is therefore obvious that Slovakian market participants will take over some of the OMV volumes.
The background to the Gazprom gas supply freeze to OMV is the ruling of an arbitration court, which awarded OMV 230 million euros in damages. OMV subsequently announced that it would cease payments to Gazprom in order to recover the millions awarded.
Rising network costs will increase prices in 2025
According to experts, Gazprom's move will not lead to a noticeable increase in prices for consumers in the coming months. However, due to the increase in network costs from 1 January 2025, costs for households are likely to rise.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.