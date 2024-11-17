Vorteilswelt
Purse stolen

Drunk thief took out the baseball bat

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 10:39

A wild scene took place on Friday evening in Bregenz, the capital of Vorarlberg. A 26-year-old man stole an employee's purse in a restaurant, but was observed and confronted by another employee. The situation then threatened to escalate.

On Friday evening, a 26-year-old entered a restaurant in Bregenz and ordered a meal at the counter. While the employee stepped away from the counter for a moment, the man stole an unattended purse containing cash. The perpetrator then left the restaurant and got into his vehicle.

Situation threatened to escalate
This was observed by another employee, who then confronted the perpetrator. During a scuffle, the employee was slightly injured by the perpetrator with a knife. Before the thief could flee, the employee managed to get hold of his cell phone.

When the 26-year-old crook then demanded a baseball bat from the car and the return of his phone, the situation threatened to escalate. However, when the employee went back into the restaurant, the suspect fled in his car.

Purse remains missing
While the police were still recording the facts, the man returned and handed himself in to the police officers. However, he did not have the stolen purse with him. He will now be charged not only with suspected theft and coercion, but also for driving his vehicle with over 1.6 per mille alcohol. 

