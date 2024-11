Drunk driver crashes into tree: four injured

At around midnight on Sunday, a traffic accident occurred in the Kremsmünster district of Guntendorf in which four people were injured. A 23-year-old woman from the Kirchdorf district was driving her car on the L1334 coming from Wartberg an der Krems in the direction of Kremsmünster. In the car with her were two 24-year-olds and a 30-year-old, all from the district of Kirchdorf. For unknown reasons, the woman left the road and crashed into a tree.