Pöltl best mark in overtime thriller against Boston
Jakob Pöltl scored a personal best in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday (local time). The 29-year-old center from Vienna scored 35 points in the Toronto Raptors' 123:126 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. He also added twelve rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. A steal in 37:14 minutes on the floor rounded off the statistics.
The homegrown NBA pioneer also set a new record with 16 field goals. Only three of Pöltl's shots did not find their target at the TD Garden on Saturday. Alongside the center, RJ Barrett also shone in Raptors' kit, scoring 25 points, ten rebounds and 15 assists to reach triple figures for the first time in his career.
Tatum the match winner
The fact that the Canadians still suffered their seventh defeat in a row and eighth away from home was ultimately down to Jayson Tatum. The forward scored from distance on the final buzzer of overtime to make the final score. He scored 24 points for the defending champions, while Jaylen Brown scored 27.
Despite Pöltl's latest top performance, Toronto remains the only one of the 30 NBA teams without a win on the road and has a 2:12 record overall. The next chance for success comes on Monday against the Indiana Pacers with former Raptors player Pascal Siakam.
Pöltl's statistics in Friday's duel with the Detroit Pistons have undergone a subsequent correction. The center grabbed 18 (not 19) rebounds, including ten (not eleven) on the offensive end. These were the center's second-best figures in the NBA.
Mavericks defeat Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled to a 104-99 win at the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Anthony Davis was responsible for 31 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James scored 21 points. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110:93 without young star Victor Wembanyama (knee contusion). Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford scored 22 points each for the Mavs.
