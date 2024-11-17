Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

35 points

Pöltl best mark in overtime thriller against Boston

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 07:54

Jakob Pöltl scored a personal best in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday (local time). The 29-year-old center from Vienna scored 35 points in the Toronto Raptors' 123:126 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. He also added twelve rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. A steal in 37:14 minutes on the floor rounded off the statistics.

0 Kommentare

The homegrown NBA pioneer also set a new record with 16 field goals. Only three of Pöltl's shots did not find their target at the TD Garden on Saturday. Alongside the center, RJ Barrett also shone in Raptors' kit, scoring 25 points, ten rebounds and 15 assists to reach triple figures for the first time in his career.

Tatum the match winner
The fact that the Canadians still suffered their seventh defeat in a row and eighth away from home was ultimately down to Jayson Tatum. The forward scored from distance on the final buzzer of overtime to make the final score. He scored 24 points for the defending champions, while Jaylen Brown scored 27.

Despite Pöltl's latest top performance, Toronto remains the only one of the 30 NBA teams without a win on the road and has a 2:12 record overall. The next chance for success comes on Monday against the Indiana Pacers with former Raptors player Pascal Siakam.

Pöltl's statistics in Friday's duel with the Detroit Pistons have undergone a subsequent correction. The center grabbed 18 (not 19) rebounds, including ten (not eleven) on the offensive end. These were the center's second-best figures in the NBA.

Mavericks defeat Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled to a 104-99 win at the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Anthony Davis was responsible for 31 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James scored 21 points. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110:93 without young star Victor Wembanyama (knee contusion). Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford scored 22 points each for the Mavs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf