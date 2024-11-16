Home threatened with closure due to ten deportations

The first deportations are already imminent, as reported online by Bild on Saturday. "I have six decisions here (...). It clearly states: You have 30 days to leave the country. They can do this independently or they will be picked up," said home operator Tino Wohlmacher (59). The facility in Wilstedt near Bremen (Lower Saxony) cares for people with severe dementia, for whom new places would then have to be found.