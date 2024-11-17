A drop with history
Whisky to revive the tradition of the monks
Two experienced spirit distillers in Ried am Riederberg (Lower Austria) have recently embarked on a historical journey. A blue and yellow whisky is to revive the art of distilling in a dilapidated Franciscan monastery.
Two men, one idea: Sepp Poyer and Mario Prinz gave themselves a very special present for their 70th birthday. Using water from the spring of the local monastery ruins of Sancta Maria in Paradyso and the finest Golden Promise malt from faraway Scotland, the jubilarians revived an old place of enjoyment and culture in the heart of the Vienna Woods.
"We started the project back in 2017 and now we've finished just in time for our anniversary. The old Franciscan monks are said to have distilled here around 1440, which was even 50 years before the first documented whisky production in Scotland. We are simply continuing this tradition with our new whisky," say the senior duo in "retirement" with a grin.
Quality shines beyond national borders
And by the way, the two jubilarians have probably also succeeded in creating a highly acclaimed drop under the name "ViennaWoods". Mario Prinz, long-standing whisky importer and Master at the "Keepers of the Quaich", is convinced of its success: "You shouldn't really praise yourself, but I'll make an exception here. The whisky has turned out great. A real water of life."
Together with godmother Silvia Parik and Dean Gregor Slonka, the new "Vienna Woods" whisky was ceremoniously launched at the monastery ruins in the Vienna Woods and presented in the Austrian capital shortly afterwards. Erik Hirschenbrunner from the eponymous Hirschenbrunner Spirits in Neustiftgasse in Vienna-Neubau and whisky legend Thomas Gillespie were also delighted at the presentation of the drop.
Further information on the Internet at: www.poyerhof.at or www.hirschenbrunner.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.