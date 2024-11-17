Vorteilswelt
A drop with history

Whisky to revive the tradition of the monks

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 12:00

Two experienced spirit distillers in Ried am Riederberg (Lower Austria) have recently embarked on a historical journey. A blue and yellow whisky is to revive the art of distilling in a dilapidated Franciscan monastery.  

0 Kommentare

Two men, one idea: Sepp Poyer and Mario Prinz gave themselves a very special present for their 70th birthday. Using water from the spring of the local monastery ruins of Sancta Maria in Paradyso and the finest Golden Promise malt from faraway Scotland, the jubilarians revived an old place of enjoyment and culture in the heart of the Vienna Woods.

 "We started the project back in 2017 and now we've finished just in time for our anniversary. The old Franciscan monks are said to have distilled here around 1440, which was even 50 years before the first documented whisky production in Scotland. We are simply continuing this tradition with our new whisky," say the senior duo in "retirement" with a grin.

Mario Prinz and Sepp Poyer with their families and godmother Silvia Parik (3rd from right). (Bild: Anna Wandaller)
Mario Prinz and Sepp Poyer with their families and godmother Silvia Parik (3rd from right).
(Bild: Anna Wandaller)
Dean Gregor Slonka launched the whisky. (Bild: Anna Wandaller)
Dean Gregor Slonka launched the whisky.
(Bild: Anna Wandaller)
The fine drop from the Vienna Woods matured in Scottish barrels. (Bild: Anna Wandaller)
The fine drop from the Vienna Woods matured in Scottish barrels.
(Bild: Anna Wandaller)
Prinz framed the celebration with the sound of bagpipes. (Bild: Anna Wandaller)
Prinz framed the celebration with the sound of bagpipes.
(Bild: Anna Wandaller)

Quality shines beyond national borders
And by the way, the two jubilarians have probably also succeeded in creating a highly acclaimed drop under the name "ViennaWoods". Mario Prinz, long-standing whisky importer and Master at the "Keepers of the Quaich", is convinced of its success: "You shouldn't really praise yourself, but I'll make an exception here. The whisky has turned out great. A real water of life."

Erik Hirschenbrunner (right) and whisky legend Thomas Gillespie were delighted. (Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
Erik Hirschenbrunner (right) and whisky legend Thomas Gillespie were delighted.
(Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
Numerous friends and companions attended the illustrious presentation at Neustiftgasse 64 in Vienna. (Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
Numerous friends and companions attended the illustrious presentation at Neustiftgasse 64 in Vienna.
(Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
No guest wanted to refuse a sip in honor. (Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
No guest wanted to refuse a sip in honor.
(Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
Prince and Poyer (right) with godmother Silvia Parik. (Bild: Briana Pfaffel)
Prince and Poyer (right) with godmother Silvia Parik.
(Bild: Briana Pfaffel)

Together with godmother Silvia Parik and Dean Gregor Slonka, the new "Vienna Woods" whisky was ceremoniously launched at the monastery ruins in the Vienna Woods and presented in the Austrian capital shortly afterwards. Erik Hirschenbrunner from the eponymous Hirschenbrunner Spirits in Neustiftgasse in Vienna-Neubau and whisky legend Thomas Gillespie were also delighted at the presentation of the drop.

Further information on the Internet at: www.poyerhof.at or www.hirschenbrunner.com 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

