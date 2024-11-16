Paraglider ended up in hospital by helicopter

A group of four from Bavaria climbed the Hoher Sarstein in Bad Goisern on Saturday. Instead of descending on foot via the hiking trail, the group planned to fly down into the valley with paragliders. At around 2.30 p.m., the friends took off one after the other, directly from the summit area of the Hoher Sarstein, with a 41-year-old man being the last of the group to try to take off. He pulled up his paraglider and glided a few meters downhill just above the ground. However, he did not gain enough height to glide over a stone directly in front of him.